As he popped an SD card from a trail cam into his laptop, Matt Hathaway’s 4th grade class was the quietest they had been since arriving at his outdoor classroom. As he scrolled through the footage taken from one of the five trail cams that he hid around the grounds of Owatin Creek Elementary School, he smiled as he turned his laptop around to reveal a photo of a buck to his delighted class. They ooh’ed and ahh’ed as he walked around with his laptop to show them each the fourlegged beauty who had been poking around the wooden benches of their outdoor classroom just days before.