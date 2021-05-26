Cancel
Greenville, MS

Greenville school board again delays action following bus driver strike

By Kate Royals
Mississippi Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9taz_0aCDSSAS00

Officials in Greenville Public School District again delayed taking any action following a two-day strike by bus drivers last month.

Between 13 to 20 bus drivers for the district skipped work to protest reduced pay and what they said is poor work conditions. Following the strike, which is explicitly illegal in Mississippi, the school board reversed a previous decision to reduce the number of work days for the next school year by five.

However, the board attorney this week advised the board undo that action. The board has not yet followed that advice.

At its meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Debra Dace presented board members with additional information they had requested about the incident, including a timeline and a list of the bus drivers who participated. The strike law passed in 1985 clearly states that school board members themselves are responsible for reporting the names of those who went on strike to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. For each day that those names are not reported by the board to the state, the individual board members and school administrators can be fined between $100 and $250.

“At the last meeting, the board requested a timeline and justification of the names (of bus drivers) that were on the list just to ensure that all of those names needed to be on the list and if anybody else’s name needed to be added to the list so we could get further clarification of getting this information in to the state auditor’s office,” said Jan Vaughn, board president.

But the board voted unanimously not to take any further action and did not indicate if or when it would.

Requests for comment from Vaughn and Antoinette Williams, another board member, were not returned Wednesday. The superintendent said she had “no comment at this time.”

READ MORE: Greenville bus strike could transform public education in Mississippi

READ MORE: Here’s why Greenville school bus drivers went on strike

The post Greenville school board again delays action following bus driver strike appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...