A court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions by 45%, which could spell trouble for other polluters

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually when a company is taken to court for polluting or other violations of the law, they are hit with a fine and a slap on the wrist. But on Wednesday, a court in the Netherlands handed down a different kind of punishment. In a landmark ruling that is believed to be the first of its kind, a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030, effectively requiring the oil giant to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.

