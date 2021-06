We admit it. While we have cellared bottles of Upchurch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon since its first vintage 10 years ago, we did not know about the other impressive wines in this portfolio. Therefore, we were in for a surprise when we visited the Barn tasting room on its opening day, April 1, on Red Mountain, and tried all wines in Chris Upchurch’s incredible lineup. Our friendly and talented host, winemaker Hannah Coulson, treated us to half a dozen wines priced between $20-$75. They all wowed us. For example, the Rosé is gorgeous. In addition, Upchurch produces one of the best Sauvignon Blancs we have ever tasted. And finally, the reds are magnificent. Read on for more details.