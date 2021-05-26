Cancel
NBA

Matisse Thybulle on Bradley Beal: ‘The dude’s an offensive juggernaut’

By Chris Crouse
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 8 days ago

The Sixers are up 1-0 against the Wizards in their first-round series and it’s no secret that one of the keys for Philadelphia is slowing down Bradley Beal . Beal scored 33 points on Sunday and Matisse Thybulle was asked about the difficulties of guarding the scoring guard.

“I don’t think we have enough time to discuss,” Thybulle joked at Wednesday’s shootaround (h/t Ky Carlin of SixersWire) .

“The dude’s an offensive Juggernaut. We have Joel Embiid , but they have Bradley Beal. It’s tough and you see how much we got to throw at him just to try and slow him down and even then, it’s just trying to slow him down. He’s an incredible player.”

The Sixers’ defense forced Beal and Westbrook to each commit six turnovers in Game 1, though the lack of production outside of their two stars is really what hindered the Wizards. Scott Brooks indicated that many of the younger Wizards were in a bit of a shock during their first playoff moment and Beal echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a whole new level and a level that has to be played every possession,” Beal told FortyEightMinutes of what he was telling some of his younger teammates after their first playoff game on Sunday. “We’ll definitely have a different mindset in Game 2.”

If Washington gets more production from its non-stars without further slowing down Beal and Westbrook, this series could be a lot more than just a speed bump (or pothole) for Philadelphia.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

