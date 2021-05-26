Severe Weather Statement issued for Elk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK COUNTY At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benezette, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Force, Benezette, Medix Run, Hicks Run and Weedville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov