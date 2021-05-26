Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elk by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK COUNTY At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benezette, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Force, Benezette, Medix Run, Hicks Run and Weedville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benezette, PA
County
Elk County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Weather Radar#Force#Southeastern Elk County#Severe Certainty#Wind#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Trees#Hail#Impact#Siding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cambria County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Somerset; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.
Weedville, PABradford Era

Tornado hits Weedville Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado formed about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in Weedville, Elk County. There were no injuries, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph. Its...