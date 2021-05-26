Cancel
When Bernie Sanders Interviewed Goth Punks at the Mall

By Emily Mack
Rare
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before Bernie Sanders became a Democratic presidential candidate, a viral social media meme, and arguably the beating conscience of America’s left-wing, he was the passionate mayor of Burlington, Vermont. And while he was mayor, Sanders actually ran a cable access TV show aptly titled Bernie Speaks with the Community. As you might imagine, the bumbling program tries to be serious — but produced with more than a little indie flair, the hilarious result is oh-so-1980’s.

