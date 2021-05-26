NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon’s preferred directors.