Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. The company said that because the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Cleaner Energy#Global Climate Change#Energy Sector#Renewable Energy Sources#Institutional Investors#Exxon Mobil#Shareholders#Company#Finances#Board Members#Renewable Sources#Government Leaders#Fossil Fuels#Businesses#Carbon Dioxide#Expertise#Voting#Crisis#Growing Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Activist Investor That Took On Big Oil Sees Change Coming To Shale Oil Stocks

While Big Oil is currently in its crosshairs, the activist investor that challenged Chevron (CVX) says change is coming to U.S. shale oil stocks too. Climate change took center stage with investors last week. Chevron shareholders went against management to back a proposal from the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow to reduce emissions from the Dow Jones oil giant's customers.
Energy Industryillinoisnewstoday.com

Challenger defeats third Exxon board member in the fight for climate change

New York (AP) — ExxonMobil shareholders have dismissed a third board member to force oil giants to respond more aggressively to climate change. The company announced on Wednesday that three candidates nominated by an opposition shareholder group, called Engine Number 1, have been elected to the board of directors. In the preliminary tally, two of the challengers won seats.
Economyinvesting.com

Engine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address...
Energy IndustryIdaho8.com

A third climate activist is expected to be elected to Exxon’s board

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon’s preferred directors.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Businesstexasstandard.org

Activist Hedge Fund Grabs Two Seats On Exxon Mobil’s Board Of Directors

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a major shakeup in the boardroom last week, with a new activist investor group called Engine No. 1 grabbing two spots on the company’s board of directors. The hedge fund has been targeting Exxon since December with its “Reenergize Exxon” campaign, pushing the company to rethink its business strategy in a time when green energy and climate activism is becoming increasingly mainstream.
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

BP bolsters clean energy push with U.S. solar acquisition

BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Monday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It's also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan. The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Exxon Mobil’s last-ditch attempt to stave off a climate coup

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil Corporation and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to last week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

New Exxon director's resume bolsters 'best' boast

Before Greg Goff was elected as a dissident director to Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board, the oil company called him “unqualified.” Yet it’s hard to find many people who would agree with that assessment, least of all the man himself. “I am the best oil executive in the world,” he told...
Irving, TXPosted by
Financial World

Irving's Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil Corp., the Irving, Texas-headquartered American multinational oil & natgas behemoth, had been met with a massive backlash regarding its slated course of action on carbon footprints and future growth, which is thought to have largely hinged on fossil fuels, as Exxon shareholders had voted to inject at least two members nominated by a tiny activist hedge fund - holding around $50 million worth of Exxon stakes - into the oil mogul’s management board , sending shockwaves across a global energy industry which has already been scuffling amid growing concerns associated to climate change impacts.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

2 voted off Exxon Mobil's board

NEW YORK – Exxon Mobil's shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company's 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon's finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy. The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were...