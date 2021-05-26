Cancel
2021 Belmont Stakes predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Medina Spirit capturing the first leg of the Triple Crown and Rombauer winning the second, the 2021 Belmont Stakes won't see a 14th all-time Triple Crown winner. However, there will still be a talented 2021 Belmont Stakes field on Saturday, June 5, with a chance to make history in the 153rd Run for the Carnations. Fresh off his thrilling win in the Preakness Stakes, Rombauer is already at Belmont Park training. However, he'll have to deal with a jockey change, with Flavien Prat committed to ride Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby.

www.cbssports.com
