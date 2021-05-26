The ‘hilarious’ reason Joel Dahmen once played a round with 10 clubs in his bag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just last week, Phil Mickelson complained about his inability to focus properly as he struggled yet again, missing the cut at the Valspar Championship. It was Joel Dahmen who got Mickelson's full attention Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship, when Dahmen mentioned him in a couple of good-natured social media posts, saying he was getting to "check off a bucket list item" by playing with Mickelson for the first time. Later, Dahmen, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year, tweeted that he was excited to see "how my game stacks up against the best of the Champions Tour."