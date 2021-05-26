Cancel
NFL

The ‘hilarious’ reason Joel Dahmen once played a round with 10 clubs in his bag

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, golf rewards those who do more with less. The beautiful shot from a fairway bunker to the green. The low punch through the trees. The bad lie-turned-birdie putt. Doing more with fewer, though? That’s not quite as advisable in golf. If you don’t believe us, just ask Joel Dahmen. He once played a round on the Korn Ferry Tour with only 10 clubs in his bag, a feat caddie Geno Bonnalie told GOLF’s Subpar Podcast came thanks to a healthy serving of gin.

golf.com
James
