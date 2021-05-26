Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

It's been three months since Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West, and she's reportedly living without any regrets. According to a source at People, Kim has officially made peace with her choice to end their marriage after nearly sevens years. "Kim is doing great," the insider said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though."