Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce
Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are reportedly calling it quits after fewer than two years of marriage. People reports that on Friday (May 21) Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels 39, according to documents from Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court. Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation,” according to Mena.blackchronicle.com