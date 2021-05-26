Cancel
Trouble Relationship

Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are reportedly calling it quits after fewer than two years of marriage. People reports that on Friday (May 21) Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels 39, according to documents from Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court. Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation,” according to Mena.

