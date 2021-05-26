Curtis Stone Dishes On Crime Scene Kitchen -- Exclusive Interview
Fans of Curtis Stone likely know him from his previous television shows such as "Take Home Chef" or "Top Chef Masters," but his latest television show, "Crime Scene Kitchen," is just around the corner. Set to premiere on May 26, the latest baking show to hit Fox is garnering a lot of attention from his fans and bakers alike. While the exciting new baking competition requires the contestants to pull out their inner detective skills, Stone is judging the sweet treats the contestants whip up. Many people are excited to see the chef's approach to the sweeter side of the meal.www.mashed.com