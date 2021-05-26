Curtis Stone Dishes On Crime Scene Kitchen -- Exclusive Interview

Who knew that cooking could be turned into a murder mystery game?. Well that’s exactly what is happening on Joel McHale’s new cooking competition show, Crime Scene Kitchen. The show features two teams made up of random bakers who enter a messy kitchen and have to figure out what desert was made there based on the clues (the clues are in the mess itself). They then have to track down the ingredients to recreate it themselves. The winner of the competition walks away with $100,000. It sounds like it’ll be just as challenging as it will be delicious.