Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

A Toddler With a 146 IQ Became Mensa’s Youngest American Member

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 11 reported that a 2-year-old toddler from Los Angeles named Kashe Quest has been accepted into Mensa, which is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. Quest is the youngest member of American Mensa. She already has an IQ of 146, while the average IQ in America is 100, according to FOX 11.

blackchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#High Iq Society#Fox 11#American Mensa#Mensans#Verywellfamily Com#Stanford Binet#Mensa Members#Iq#Gifted Children#Tantrums#Giftedness Testing#Memory#Intelligence Tests#Population#Count#Athletes#Los Angeles#Teachers#Ceos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidskentlive.news

Genius toddler aces Mensa test aged just three-years-old

A three-year-old girl has scored 142 in her admission test for Mensa - close to the estimated mark for Albert Einstein. Any score of 116 or over is above average, while those who score more than 132 are in the top two per cent of the UK. Dayaal Kaur, from...
Musicabc11.com

The Katherine Cheung Story: How a Chinese American woman became a pilot in the 1930s

LOS ANGELES -- To say Katherine Sui Fun Cheung was a rarity in the 1930s is an understatement. When she became the first Chinese woman to earn her pilot's license in the United States, she was part of the one percent of women pilots in the entire country -- and, as a woman of color, she was one percent of the one percent of women pilots.
KidsAlbany Times Union (blog)

Reasons Your Child’s IQ Level is Low

Children lack behind in IQ due to various genetic, influence based and training reasons. Most of the children with high IQ had received enormous training to sharpen their cognitive and executive functions. It is similar to training our muscles to get stronger and our senses to stay alert because IQ...
Relationshipsmageenews.com

My Toddler Was Dangling on this Guy’s Neck

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. My toddler was dangling on this guy’s neck, reminding me of Jesus. One time, when my second daughter was a toddler, I...
Animalsmyhoustonmajic.com

Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By Fighting Off A Bear To Save Them

There’s bravery, and then there’s fighting-off-a-big-ass-bear-to-save-your-pet-dogs type of bravery. Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico can definitely claim that feat for herself following a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing service dogs from a real-life Yogi Bear. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
California Statetuipster.com

Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. Harambe died one day after his seventeenth birthday on May 28th, 2016. 5 years...
Celebritiestexasmetronews.com

That Celebrity Interview: Chicken Soup For The Soul’s Mark Victor Hansen

I have two favorite authors, Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen. This interview with Mark completes my manifestations of interviewing them both. Mark Victor Hansen is probably best known as the co-author for the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series and brand, setting world records in book sales, with over 500 million books sold. Mark is also the author of the successful One Minute Millionaire.
Kidsfox32chicago.com

Toddler's morbid 'Lion King' birthday cake depicts Mufasa's death

It turns out, sadness can sometimes be delicious. It’s not uncommon for parents to get their children cakes decorated with cartoon characters for their birthdays. One toddler, however, has become famous not because of the characters on the cake, but because of the specific scene she asked to have depicted.
MinoritiesMedPage Today

Op-Ed: The Day My Patient Called Me the N-Word

Two years into my surgical training, and 5 days after the murder of George Floyd, someone called attention to my Blackness in a way I had never experienced. One of my patients was an older white lady who appeared to be between 70 and 80 years old. I saw her for a routine postoperative visit when it was time to remove her surgical dressing. As I do with all my patients, I asked if she was OK with removing it so early in the morning. She hesitated but said yes, warning me that if I hurt her, she would be mad. I assured her that I would do it as gently as I could. Understandably, removing surgical dressings and tape can be very painful, so to make it easier, I rubbed a small alcohol wipe along her skin as I removed the tape. I took my time, and after removing one side of the dressing, I stopped to take a break. Nevertheless, my patient felt the sting each time I pulled, and I could see her frustration growing by the second.
U.K.The Jewish Press

UK Judge Permits Euthanasia of Jewish Baby Against her Parents’ Wishes

UK High Court Justice Alistair MacDonald last Friday ruled that life-sustaining treatment can be withdrawn from a gravely ill two-year-old Jewish girl and that this act of mercy killing would be in her “best interests.”. Her parents, Manchester residents who objected to euthanizing their baby girl because their Jewish faith...
MinoritiesThe Independent

Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate. “Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers. The teacher says a little...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

A woman opposing critical race theory in schools was given a double-barreled "F-you" by a neighbour she thought was a friend during an interview with Fox News.The news organization is in the midst of a multi-part series on parents at a Virginia school district who say they’ve been attacked and bullied by members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” Facebook group.As Fox was interviewing Jessica Mendez on the bullying her family received for publicly opposing the doctrine in schools, her neighbour flipped two birds in the background in clear view of the rolling cameras.The person appears to do...