Jeff Bezos to hand over Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy on July 5, anniversary of company’s creation
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos put an expiration date on his tenure as CEO, saying Wednesday morning that Andy Jassy will succeed him in the role on July 5. “We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me, the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” Bezos said, addressing shareholders via webcast during his final annual meeting as CEO, held virtually due to the pandemic.www.geekwire.com