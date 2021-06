Most of the publicity surrounding this London-born, Milan, Italy-raised teen has rightly focused on his extraordinary love for the Eucharist, which he manifested very concretely by collecting all of the world’s Eucharistic miracles on one website! That’s the reason EWTN proclaimed the week that precedes the June 6, 2021 Feast of Corpus Christi as Carlo Acutis Week. As viewers might suspect, Carlo was a great advocate of Eucharistic Adoration, saying: “People who put themselves before the sun get tanned. People who put themselves before the Eucharist become saints.”