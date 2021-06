Jordan Spieth fell short of claiming his second win of 2021 but continued his climb up the United States Ryder Cup team rankings and the world rankings. Spieth climbed five spots to No 23 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday and is now inside the top 10 for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at No. 9. That's two spots higher than last week, and Spieth is almost assured of representing the U.S. despite still being outside of the six automatic qualifier spots.