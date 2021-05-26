Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wakeeney, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Ogallah around 100 PM CDT. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH

