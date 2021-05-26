Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TREGO AND NORTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wakeeney, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Ogallah around 100 PM CDT. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakeeney, KS
County
Trego County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Animals#Weather Radar#Storm#Northeastern Trego#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Wind#Hail#Expect Damage#Target Area#Vehicles#Impact#Siding#Outdoors#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sedley around 240 PM EDT. Ivor around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Sebrell, Burdette, Manry, Story, Worrell and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Fallston Jarrettsville... Monkton Glencoe... Phoenix Sparks... Hereford Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional heavy rainfall will occur through at least 5 pm. * Flooding of some roads is possible along with low lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Austin, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Austin; Waller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUSTIN AND SOUTHERN WALLER COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pattison, or 9 miles northwest of Brookshire, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT Thursday. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Randallstown Owings Mills... Eldersburg Reisterstown... Fallston Jarrettsville... Garrison Sparks... Hunt Valley Glencoe... Butler Phoenix... Monkton Glyndon Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Austin, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Austin; Waller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUSTIN AND SOUTHERN WALLER COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pattison, or 9 miles northwest of Brookshire, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.