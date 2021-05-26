Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antonino, moving southeast at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Schoenchen, Toulon, Munjor and Antonino. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...<50MPH

