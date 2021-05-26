Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional heavy rainfall will occur through at least 5 pm. * Flooding of some roads is possible along with low lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.