6 Friends-Inspired Cocktails For Your Reunion Viewing Party
We can't believe it's been 17 years since Friends called it a wrap. We mean, Emma would be in college! If you're as excited for HBO Max's Friends Reunion special on May 27 as we are, you're probably thinking about which finger foods you're going to eat, and more importantly, which TV-inspired drinks you're going to toss back while you watch. We got you. Check out these six Friends-inspired cocktails to sip solo or share with your own friends, via Zoom or in person, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere.www.brit.co