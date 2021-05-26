6 Friends-Inspired Cocktails For Your Reunion​ Viewing Party

In Portland, Ore. Top Chef fan favorite Gregory Gourdet has been working on his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann. Over the winter he previewed the concept—which the wider world learned more about when he won Top Chef’s “Restaurant Wars” episode with last season—as a pop-up in a yurt village. The village has been packed up for now, but Kann should become a permanent restaurant in the Rose City. The last couple years, Gourdet has also been toiling away on a cookbook that taps into the global flavors he has incorporated into his cooking in the past, as well as the nutrient-dense foods he turned to after he got sober and to fuel his distance running. In Everyone’s Table, he’s developed recipes that support healthy living while not sacrificing flavor. Gourdet has shared with us a perfect recipe for summertime cooking with his savory-spicy-sweet pork.