Breitbart's Marlow to Giordano: 'The Democrats Are Controlled By An Oligopoly Of People Who Manipulate Our Media'

PA State Rep. Torren Ecker On Hiring Difficulties For Pennsylvania Businesses. Pennsylvania Representative Torren Ecker joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss a meeting that took place yesterday in Harrisburg featuring lawmakers debating how to solve the hiring crisis playing out for businesses across the state of Pennsylvania. First, Ecker tells us a little bit about himself, explaining that he’s headquartered in the heart of Adams County, in South Central PA. Then, circling back to the meeting, Ecker explains his thoughts on the general situation, pointing toward the extended unemployment benefits as the main culprit. When asked about the Left’s solution of raisinig the minimum wage rather than eliminating the benefit, Ecker notes that local businesses are offering up to 17 or 18 dollars an hour to incentivize employment, so raising the minimum wage to $15 would do nothing to solve the cause. Then, Giordano and Ecker discuss the new work search requirements set forth by the Wolf administration, which means people receiving unemployment benefits must apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity from an approved list options each week, such as attending a job fair or taking a pre-employment test.