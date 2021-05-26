newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Breitbart's Marlow to Giordano: 'The Democrats Are Controlled By An Oligopoly Of People Who Manipulate Our Media'

By The Dom Giordano Program
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePA State Rep. Torren Ecker On Hiring Difficulties For Pennsylvania Businesses. Pennsylvania Representative Torren Ecker joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss a meeting that took place yesterday in Harrisburg featuring lawmakers debating how to solve the hiring crisis playing out for businesses across the state of Pennsylvania. First, Ecker tells us a little bit about himself, explaining that he’s headquartered in the heart of Adams County, in South Central PA. Then, circling back to the meeting, Ecker explains his thoughts on the general situation, pointing toward the extended unemployment benefits as the main culprit. When asked about the Left’s solution of raisinig the minimum wage rather than eliminating the benefit, Ecker notes that local businesses are offering up to 17 or 18 dollars an hour to incentivize employment, so raising the minimum wage to $15 would do nothing to solve the cause. Then, Giordano and Ecker discuss the new work search requirements set forth by the Wolf administration, which means people receiving unemployment benefits must apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity from an approved list options each week, such as attending a job fair or taking a pre-employment test.

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurene Powell Jobs
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
John Cena
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Soros
Person
Alex Marlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oligopoly#New Democrats#State Media#State Lawmakers#Pa State#The Dom Giordano Program#Breitbart News#Axios#Media Corporations#Media Rhetoric#Editor In Chief#Businesses#Adams County#Employment#Taiwan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.