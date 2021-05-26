Natural Resources Board Approves Hearing For Proposed Revisions To Wolf Harvest Regulations
The policy-setting board for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has signed off on the next step in proposed revisions to wolf harvest regulations. The Natural Resources Board voted without discussion Wednesday to authorize a preliminary public hearing on the agency's proposal to end the night hunting of wolves, shorten the period for registering harvested wolves and provide tags for specific hunting zones.