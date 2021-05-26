Natural Resources Board Approves Hearing For Proposed Revisions To Wolf Harvest Regulations

As Montana and Idaho pass laws to drastically reduce the wolf population, anti-hunting groups leverage the Department of the Interior to reinstate ESA protections. As wolf numbers skyrocket across the West, legislation in both Idaho and Montana has been signed into law allowing for the states to control their numbers via hunting within the boundaries set by United States Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011. This sparked outrage in the anti-hunting and animal rights communities, driving them to attempt to leverage Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to take emergency measures that could put wolf hunting on hold in these states.