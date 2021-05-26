Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Natural Resources Board Approves Hearing For Proposed Revisions To Wolf Harvest Regulations

wpr.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe policy-setting board for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has signed off on the next step in proposed revisions to wolf harvest regulations. The Natural Resources Board voted without discussion Wednesday to authorize a preliminary public hearing on the agency’s proposal to end the night hunting of wolves, shorten the period for registering harvested wolves and provide tags for specific hunting zones.

www.wpr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Club#Lawsuits#Pesticides#Public Hearings#State Funding#U S Department Of State#The U S Humane Society#Hunter Nation#Ojibwe#Lone Board#Fall Elk Hunt The Nrb#Wolf Harvest Regulations#Wolf Populations#Legislation#Preliminary Hearings#Wildlife Abatement Funds#State Health Officials#Tribal Consultation#Groundwater Standards#Abatement Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
TMJ4 News

DNR board starts wolf hunt revision process

The Department of Natural Resources board has started the process of revising Wisconsin's wolf hunt rules to potentially prohibit night hunting and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.
seehafernews.com

Battle May Loom Over Natural Resources Board Meeting this Week

Wednesday’s meeting of the state Natural Resources Board is shaping up to be unusual. The term of Fred Prehn, a dentist and cranberry marsh owner from Wausau, expired May 1st, and Governor Tony Evers appointed a replacement, Sandra Dee Nass of Ashland, on April 30th. However, it is being reported...
Animalspetersenshunting.com

New Wolf-Hunting Regulations Prompt Petition to Revive Protections

As Montana and Idaho pass laws to drastically reduce the wolf population, anti-hunting groups leverage the Department of the Interior to reinstate ESA protections. As wolf numbers skyrocket across the West, legislation in both Idaho and Montana has been signed into law allowing for the states to control their numbers via hunting within the boundaries set by United States Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011. This sparked outrage in the anti-hunting and animal rights communities, driving them to attempt to leverage Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to take emergency measures that could put wolf hunting on hold in these states.
Wausau, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Natural Resources Board Member Refuses to Step Down

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man appointed to the state’s Natural Resources Board under former Governor Scott Walker is reportedly refusing to vacate his seat nearly one month after his term expired. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that Frederick Prehn has yet to give up his spot on the...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR board begins revision process of wolf season rules

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Policy Board has started the process of revising the state’s wolf hunt rules. Board members are considering whether to ban hunting at night, and also shorten the window for registering kills. The proposals come after hunters blew pat the...
LifestyleFree Lance-Star

KEN PERROTTE: State board approves new hunting regulations

VIRGINIA’S BOARD of Wildlife Resources approved last week a host of proposed hunting regulations, including bag limits for white-tailed deer, revised types of muzzleloading guns allowed, and procedures for issuing the commonwealth’s first elk hunting licenses. The board also set the stage for a special meeting later this month where...
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Natural Resources Board tables new elk management plan again

At last month’s Natural Resources Board meeting, the board tabled their approval of the state’s 10-year elk management plan for several reasons. All of those reasons pointed to the need for more information. One of those points was germane to the central zone. The other had to do with wolf management zones as they coincided with elk management zones.
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Resources board approves purchase for county timberland

Wahkiakum County's ability to earn revenue from state managed trust timberland took a jump Tuesday as the state Board of Natural Resources approved a purchase of 266 acres of timberland to add to the county's trusts. For much of his five-term tenure, Commissioner Dan Cothren has been lobbying state officials...
Eminence, MOozarkradionews.com

Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 grant to Eminence

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $40,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Eminence to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. The city will use...
Texas Statehillcountryalliance.org

Expanding opportunities for natural resource conservation in Texas

Texas is home to a variety of unique, productive, and biologically thriving landscapes from the Piney Woods in the east to the arid mountain vistas in the west. Each year, these lands are the root of hundreds of thousands of jobs that help generate billions of dollars in revenue to the state economy. Our land resources also provide a wealth and variety of ecological services, including wildlife habitat, flood mitigation, carbon sequestration, and clean water.
Must Read Alaska

Juneau Assembly to hear public comment on proposed regulating, taxing of fireworks

The on-again, off-again fireworks policy in Juneau is once again up for public discussion. After the City and Borough of Juneau canceled the official firework show last July 4th, Juneauites bought fireworks from Tlingit-Haida Central Council and shot them off in their neighborhoods. It was a bit haphazard and some neighborhoods didn’t enjoy it as much as others.
Florida Statewgcu.org

"Rights of Nature" Proposed for Florida Constitution

The amendment will recognize as legally enforceable the rights of all waterways across Florida to “exist, flow, be free from pollution , and maintain a healthy ecosystem.” The amendment also provides that any Floridian or Florida organization is allowed to file a legal action on behalf of those waterways. It will also recognize that every Floridian has a legal right to clean water. Nearly 900,000 signatures over the next eight months will need to be collected in order to qualify the amendment for the ballot.