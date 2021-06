Samantha Case drove in six runs and set the school mark for home runs in a season to help the Todd County Central Lady Rebels beat Caverna 13-3 Thursday in Elkton. After Lucy Cumbee brought home two runs in the second inning with a triple to left, Case followed two batters later with a three-run inside the park homer to center. Her seventh homer of the season broke the old record of six by Michaela Robertson.