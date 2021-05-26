Real Talk About Mental Wellness
APA members are invited to join an AARP-hosted conversation about mental wellness and the Black community at 5 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 27. Featuring APA CEO Arthur C. Evans, Jr., PhD, and moderated by psychologist and author Sherry Blake, PhD, a panel of experts will break down mental health stigmas, explore the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the new era of racial reckoning, as well as the move toward healing within the Black community. Dr. Evans will be joined by Rahn Kennedy Bailey, MD, assistant dean of clinical education, Charles R. Drew University, and chief medical officer of Kedren Health Systems, Inc., and Iyanla Vanzant, life coach and television personality.www.apa.org