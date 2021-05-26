Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

These 10 Worst Used Cars Aren’t Worth Shortcutting the 2021 Microchip Shortage

By Gabriel Vega
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve looked at used vehicle values recently, then you’ll know that even older high-mileage examples currently sell for silly money. As a result, there are plenty of well-liked models you’ll want to avoid for the time being. While these are not bad cars by any means, the recent price inflation makes them terrible value. That’s why today, we’ll look at the top 10 worst used cars you’ll want to avoid in 2021.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Sports Car#Car Models#Market Prices#Means Of Production#Worst Used Cars Are#Iseecars#Automotive News#Chevrolet Corvette#Car Prices#Advanced Brand New Cars#Brand New Vehicles#Microchips#Automakers#Dealership Lots#Pickup Trucks#Production Ramps#Brand New Models#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsfoxlexington.com

Car shortage: These new and used models sold fastest in April

( ) – The latest iSeeCars analysis found that the fastest-selling new car during the month of April was the Chevrolet Corvette, for the fourth consecutive month, while full-size SUVs and hybrid vehicles were prevalent on the new vehicle list. The Tesla Model 3 is among the fastest-selling used cars, a list dominated by luxury and sporty vehicles. Additionally, three recently released models, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and the Kia Carnival debuted on the fastest-selling new vehicle list.
Carstnledger.com

Chip shortage: Fewer choices, higher car prices

The pandemic appears to be receding in the U.S. and the economy recovering, yet car shoppers heading back to car dealerships are in for a surprise: There are fewer vehicles to choose from and those that are available are more expensive. New car inventory is 48% of what it was...
CarsKTNV

Chip shortage pushing used car trade-in prices up 20% since last year

The chip shortage that's driving up the prices for new cars could also help you get more for your trade-in. Carfax says used car prices are about 20% higher than they were this time last year with used trucks currently about 30% higher. The higher trade-in values are nice but...
CarsFOXBusiness

Memorial Day: Rental car shortage is hurdle for travelers

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and if you haven’t already rented a car for your trip, now’s the time. The U.S. has been suffering from a rental car shortage as more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus and travel picks back up. When travel was down at the height...
Buying CarsCNET

Best used cars to trade in for the most cash

Used cars fetch a premium these days, as automakers struggle to meet demand for new vehicles. It's the one upside for car buyers as they see dealerships pay a whole lot more for their trade-ins compared to this time last year. However, a new study from iSeeCars identifies a group of vehicles that hold much more value than the average vehicle trade-in.
New Orleans, LAKSLA

New car shortage causes used car shortage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You may have noticed recently the shortage of new cars due to a worldwide shortage of a micro-chip needed to manufacture many products. The dent in new car inventory is now trickling down to used car stock. Used car prices have shot up an average of...
Buying Carsmoneytalksnews.com

10 Cars With Skyrocketing Resale Values

The global shortage of microchips has caused many products to disappear, including cars. As the vehicle supply contracts, prices are booming for some makes and models. The price of used cars in April jumped by an average of 16.8%, or $3,926, year over year, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of more than 1.2 million recent used car sales.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Semiconductor shortage hits car dealerships

The world runs on chips these days, and anybody who doubts it might just compare new-car dealership inventories today to a year ago. Silicon semiconductors are used in all kinds of products, including the electronic systems of new cars and trucks. Like so many other aspects of life upended by the pandemic, automobile manufacturers last year stopped ordering the chips in anticipation of a slowdown in demand for new cars due to the pandemic. But automakers weren’t the chip manufacturers’ only customers.
Businessfordauthority.com

Microchip Shortage Has Affected Ford More Than Any North American Automaker

It’s no secret that the microchip shortage has wreaked absolute havoc on Ford’s production in recent weeks, as we’ve reported extensively. So far, the automaker has been forced to close every one of its North American plants for at least a week or two, with some idling for multiple weeks and tens of thousands of vehicles being removed from production schedules. The latest data paints an even uglier picture, as it reveals that Ford has been impacted more by the microchip shortage than its crosstown rivals – General Motors and Stellantis.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Most Expensive Cars to Keep on the Road According to Consumer Reports

Owning a car goes above and beyond having to buy it and make car payments, you need to ensure that it can stay on the road. If you plan on keeping any car for an extended period of time, then being able to maintain and repair is key. However, some cars cost a lot more to maintain. Here are the most expensive cars to keep on the road according to Consumer Reports.
Buying CarsMarketwatch

‘If you have an extra car to sell, there may never be another time greater than this’

The used car market is booming. The average cost of a used car or truck has surpassed $20,000, a 10% increase over the past 12 months. The surge may not be slowing down anytime soon due to low supply and high demand issues in the automobile industry. Cox Automotive, which owns Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.com, estimates that demand for used vehicles has doubled since last March.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Is Stockpiling Unfinished Vehicles Due To Microchip Shortage

As the ongoing global semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the auto industry, General Motors has adopted a “build-shy” strategy that keeps the production line moving, while parking unfinished units as they await the chips needed for completion. According to a recent report from Detroit Free Press, General Motors is...