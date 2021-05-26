These 10 Worst Used Cars Aren’t Worth Shortcutting the 2021 Microchip Shortage

It’s no secret that the microchip shortage has wreaked absolute havoc on Ford’s production in recent weeks, as we’ve reported extensively. So far, the automaker has been forced to close every one of its North American plants for at least a week or two, with some idling for multiple weeks and tens of thousands of vehicles being removed from production schedules. The latest data paints an even uglier picture, as it reveals that Ford has been impacted more by the microchip shortage than its crosstown rivals – General Motors and Stellantis.