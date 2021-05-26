US Marshals Arrest Teen Who Drove Into Trooper During Traffic Stop

David J. Pratt. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An 18-year-old who injured a Pennsylvania State trooper during a traffic stop in Lancaster County is has been arrested by US Marshals.

David J. Pratt was arrested in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, in Lebanon County on Tuesday shortly after midnight by US Marshals.

Pratt was a passenger in a 2004 Honda Civic that was the subject of a routine traffic stop on Route 462/Lincoln Highway, east of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, around 2:20 a.m. on May 11, according to PSP.

Pratt shared a false identification with police, then slid over to the driver’s seat while the driver was with police outside of the vehicle, said police in a statement to the media.

Pratt ignored troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle, instead accelerating towards the highway--striking the trooper, according to police.

That’s when police shot at the car but Pratt sped off on Route 462 westbound towards Lancaster City.

The trooper Pratt injured was taken to a hospital and has been released.

The original driver they pulled over has been released from police custody.

Pratt fled the scene in a 2004 Honda Civic Pratt with the license plate LKM-0953.

PSP, Lancaster County detectives and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.

Pratt had an active arrest warrant for robbery with pending felony charges at the time of the incident.

Pratt is charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injuries to designated individuals

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or caused bodily injuries with deadly weapon

M2 Simple Assault

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Summary charge for Depositing Waste On Highway

M3 False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer

Summary Driving Without A License

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

