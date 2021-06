There is only one Cher. The Hollywood legend, who turns 75 today, occupies a singular space in pop culture. Sure, other singers act, but how many of them can claim to have remained relevant for six decades? Cher’s talent, versatility, and ability to pull off some of the most outlandish outfits ever worn by a celebrity have kept her in the limelight and inspired generations of performers. She may switch mediums every few years—her jump from musician, to variety show host, to Oscar-winning actress remains impressive—but Cher’s ability to command attention in any format is what makes her great. When she’s on stage, you’re either humming along to one of her melodies or dazzled by her latest Bob Mackie gown. Either way, you’re entertained.