Marathon County’s Executive Committee on Thursday will once again revisit a diversity-focused resolution that has been met with stiff resistance from some conservatives. The “A Community for All” resolution has been under consideration for months and would declare Marathon County an “open, inclusive, and diverse place to live and work.” The resolution, under consideration since January, has widespread support from local nonprofits including the United Way of Marathon County and The Women’s Community, but has faced strong criticism from conservative members of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and the Republican Party of Marathon County.