From the U.S. to the Mideast, Beware of Media Manipulation

While combing through my archive of images to illustrate my ongoing series about Congo on my Substack, Chills, I came across a photograph a colleague took when we were at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan in May 2013. About 150,000 Syrians were estimated to be temporarily living there at the time. I was working on a story about rape in the Syria conflict, although that day I ended up documenting the wedding of a 15-year-old girl taking place in the desert.