This past year, jonna.write() (pronounced “jonna dot write”) has become another persona for me. It stands for my inner diva that nitpicks on the computer science curriculum and sasses ignorant misogynists on LinkedIn. I have always sprinkled my writing here and there in high school newspapers and personal blogs, but having my own space on the Cornell Daily Sun’s pages gave me a whole other platform of readers to reach — a new territory to conquer.