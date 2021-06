SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after he went missing while swimming in the Sacramento River. The sheriff's office said that they got a call at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 about a man last seen swimming in the Sacramento River just north of the Sacramento International Airport. According to the person that called, it had been about two hours since someone last saw 58-year-old Ronald Milton Belke Jr.