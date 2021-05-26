Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

MILAN — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window because...

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Juventus#European Football#Milan#Oaktree Capital#American#The Premier League#Ap#President Steven Zhang#Profit#Mutual Consent#Finances#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte: Players won't relax in remaining games

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insists they won't allow their season to peter out. Being champions, Conte says Inter's players will honour the remainder of the season. “The target is to always look for the best in all games," he said. “To be focused for 90 minutes plus stoppages. “I...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan boss Conte to replace Mourinho

Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job sinc. Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job since taking charge of Inter Milan two...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Arsenal next? How each ‘big six’ club last fared in a season out of Europe

Arsenal‘s Europa League semi-final defeat to Unai Emery’s Villarreal ensured that they’ll be without silverware this season. Not only that, but they’re facing the prospect of failing to qualify for European competition for the first time in over 25 years, something that their big-name Premier League rivals – including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United – have had to deal with much more recently.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

The 9 players Chelsea signed alongside Eden Hazard and how they fared

On May 26, 2012, Eden Hazard took to Twitter to bring an end to months of speculation, announcing that he was to join the champions of Europe, Chelsea. Hazard had forged a reputation as one of the best young players in Europe at Lille, and lived up to the hype at Chelsea, becoming a Premier League Player of the Year in 2014-15 and playing a starring role in two league titles before he was sold to Real Madrid in 2019.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Conte, Martinez settle scores with friendly boxing match

(Reuters) - Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez pulled no punches in a heated confrontation during Wednesday’s victory over AS Roma but the pair settled their differences in a light-hearted boxing match at their training ground on Thursday. Players and staff built a makeshift ring using cones and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up On Angry Bust-Up With Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Romelu Lukaku has opened up his angry feud with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, accusing the Swede of "wanting to him for himself". The two strikers, teammates at Manchester United, had a heated on-pitch confrontation when Inter Milan took on AC Milan in January, trading insults and butting heads. They both received fines and one-match bans in the aftermath.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.