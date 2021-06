ODETTE ANNABLE SHARES PREGNANCY LOSS: Odette Annable announced Tuesday (June 8th) that she has suffered a third pregnancy loss. The 36-year-old House alum wrote on Instagram, “After having two miscarriages after [our 5-year-old daughter] Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.” She added that the experience has given her “a new appreciation for [her] husband who was a rock” and made her “marvel at what a miracle Charlie is.”