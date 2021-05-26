Chadwick Boseman: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Late Alum

ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS “INSTINCTS” TOLD HER TO END SHOW. NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres promises that each show of the last season of her daytime TV show “will be a celebration.” But social media critics and trolls say they’re celebrating now — because they’re happy the show is going away. DeGeneres has been under fire for about a year now. She’s been hit with a series of complaints, like being mean to guests, being tone deaf about the pandemic, presiding over a toxic workplace — and generally not being as nice as the persona she’s cultivated over the years. Ellen says her upcoming 19th season will be her last, with the final show to air next year.