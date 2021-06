LA SALES TAX OPPOSITION — In 2018 Louisiana lawmakers passed a less than half-cent (0.45%) sales tax to stabilize state finances. At the time the state was facing budget shortfalls and supporters of the bill pledged the tax hike would be temporary so lawmakers could work on a larger tax overhaul. Three years later, Republican state Senate leaders instead are proposing to keep the tax on the books permanently and steer the dollars to the $15 billion backlog of road and bridge work. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing yesterday. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing yesterday Port Allen Republican Senator Rick Ward explained the reasoning behind the proposed change.