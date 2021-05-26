Cancel
Best and worst scenarios for WVU in 2021 season

By Mike Casazza
Cover picture for the articleWe've made a case that what happens for West Virginia football in its season-opener could foreshadow what follows. It's the first time the Mountaineers have opened the season with a road game since 2005 and the first time the opener has been a non-conference road game since 1999. WVU won at Syracuse to start the 2005 season and later ended it by taking down Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Six years earlier, the Mountaineers lost at East Carolina to kick things off as part of a 1-4 start to a 4-7 season. This year, WVU opens against Maryland in College Park, and the outcome in the series frequently previews what sort of season the Mountaineers will have.

