Video: Can Vrbo Keep the Momentum Going? 🔒

If it sounds like a kind of MasterClass for all things construction, that’s not an accident. Copeland sprung from the mind of renowned investor Michael Dearing, who wrote the first check to MasterClass (now reportedly valued at $2.5 billion) and spied an opportunity in pairing underemployed Americans with homebuilders who can’t find enough people to hire. Meanwhile, Copeland’s cofounder and CEO, Gabe Jewell, previously spent nearly four years as a creative producer with MasterClass.