Video: Can Vrbo Keep the Momentum Going? 🔒

By Skift
SKIFT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a full session from our recent online event devoted to the short-term rental and outdoor industries. The recent Skift Short-Term Rental and Outdoor Summit brought together leaders from online rental marketplaces, investors, startup founders, and outdoor recreation operators for interviews with Skift editors and research analysts. We uncovered what might happen next in both sectors as their growth outpaces the rest of travel and the big questions facing these sectors.

skift.com
