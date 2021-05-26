Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

We Finally Have a Glimpse of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Intimate Wedding

By Grayson Gilcrease
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting engaged in December 2020, both Ariana and Dalton knew early in the planning they wanted the wedding at home. It took place at her home in Montecito, CA, on May 15. Ariana wore custom Vera Wang after the duo made a pact at the Met Gala that Vera...

www.popsugar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Thank U#Diamond Earrings#Pearl Earrings#Met Gala#Song#Flowers#Custom Vera Wang#Close Friends#Candlelight#Home#Walking#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
CelebritiesElle

What Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Very Private and ‘Pretty Special’ Life as Newlyweds Is Like

Ariana Grande pulled off a secret wedding last weekend, marrying her real-estate agent boyfriend of over a year, Dalton Gomez, in her Montecito, California backyard. Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship as private as they can manage with her A-list fame over their time dating. But People got a little insight this week about what their life together is like—and why Grande felt confident marrying him.
Celebritiesmix1079.com

Ariana Grande wedding photos are stunning

Ariana Grande Confirms Secret Wedding To Dalton Gomez With Pics Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding gown was custom designed by Vera Wang.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
Musicimdb.com

Ariana Grande Makes Fierce First Public Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

From the altar to the iHeartRadio Music Awards! Just one day after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez shared a glimpse inside their fabulous wedding, the pop star graced the stage with The Weeknd on Thursday, May 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the fanciful affair, the dynamic duo gave an incredible performance of their hit song, "save your tears," which is featured on his After Hours album. The Weeknd opened the show to a crowd of masked attendees, before Ariana stepped out in a purple halter dress and multiple diamond necklaces. The two danced together onstage, with Ariana belting her iconic whistle...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Ariana Grande’s wedding makeup artist is obsessed with the foundation Kim Kardashian can’t live without

Ariana Grande looked gorgeous on her wedding day last month, and it appears her makeup artist relied on a cult favorite to help create the singer’s glam for it. Ariana's wedding makeup artist, Ash K Holm, swears by Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation for her celebrity clients, and although she didn’t confirm the details of the products she used for the Positions singer’s special day, Cosmopolitan said the foundation is Ash’s “go-to”.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Is It Just Me, Or Have Ariana's Arm Tattoos Totally Disappeared?

Arianators, grab your magnifying glasses — an investigation is underway. Don’t worry, your fave songstress is just fine as she lives her best (married) life. But you may have noticed something slightly off about the Positions singer as of late. If you’re an Ari stan who’s already noticed the low-key change in the singer’s appearance, then you’re probs wondering: Did Ariana Grande get her arm tattoos removed? The evidence is quite interesting, to say the least. *insert detective emoji here*
Celebritieshot96.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...