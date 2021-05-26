Macomb Police Announce Arrest in Criminal Sexual Abuse of A Minor Investigation

On Wednesday, May 26th, the Macomb Police Department announced that they’d made an arrest in the case of Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Minor. According to information provided by the Macomb Police Department, on Saturday, May 22nd, Macomb Police received a report that a 14 year old minor had ingested Methamphetamine and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms. The minor was hospitalized and the case was turned over to the Macomb Police Investigators division. In the process of investigating, detectives uncovered evidence that led to the arrest of 28 year old John J Briggins of Macomb on multiple charges including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Delivery of Methamphetamine to a Minor. It’s alleged that Briggins had abused the minor on multiple occasions while also delivering drugs to the minor. Briggins is currently being held at the McDonough County jail following his arrest on Tuesday. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office- Investigations Division and the Peoria Police Department assisted in the investigation. No court date has yet been determined for Briggins.