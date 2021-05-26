Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Weed-Infused Mochi Gummies Might Be Our New Favorite Summer Edible

By Kat Thompson
Thrillist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSundae School's edibles come in flavors like lychee dragon fruit, brown sugar boba milk tea, and sour yuzu. Sundae School is a cannabis business, a fashion label worn by the likes of John Legend and Barbara Palvin, and also—according to their Instagram page—a “higher education institution” (yes, pun intended). In fact, education is at the heart of co-founder Dae Lim’s mission. “Education is step one towards combating misinformation and ignorance to change perspectives,” he says. “One manifestation of that mission would be to introduce this beautiful, incredible plant—daughter of nature—to [my] home country [South Korea], where it would be very needed.”

www.thrillist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Palvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Vegan#Citrus Fruit#Food Drink#Edible Food#Rice Recipes#Cooking Recipes#Hot Food#Sundae School#Instagram#Education#Al Jazeera#South Koreans#Vietnamese#As Asian Americans#Taiwanese#Thc#Aapi#Weed Infused Mochi#Mochi Gummies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkstheeasttexasweekend.com

Our favorite facts about mustard

It’s one of the most popular condiments in the world. You can find mustard all around the world in quite a few flavors and styles. And it can go with everything from pretzels and hot dogs to ice cream. Many of you have a favorite mustard so vote below and check out these interesting facts.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Our favorite burger in Tampa is at Thee Burger Spot

I don't pound hamburgers often, but when I do get a craving, Thee Burger Spot in Tampa Heights is front of mind. It started in East Tampa but is now located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Tampa Street. All you need to know: On a...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Our Favorite Summer Baking and Kitchen Gear

Get your kitchen ready for summer with seasonal decor and gadgets that are perfect for warm weather and cool recipes. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. 1 / 17. Ice Cream Sandwich Mold.
Recipesmainstreet-nashville.com

Fresh favorites for your summer menu

Summer days are often spent with family and friends, soaking in the sun's rays and enjoying outdoor living with warm-weather activities. Complement this year's summertime excitement with food that matches your enthusiasm for the season. This Apple Guacamole can be made in mere minutes, making it an ideal shareable among...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Our Editors’ Favorite Hacks for Eating Vegan Anywhere

If you're new to the vegan or plant-based lifestyle and a summer weekend of BBQs, endless cocktail and dinner parties, lunches at the beach, or a night out with friends is on the schedule, it can send pangs of anxiety through your heart. How to order and not look like you're not eating, or participate without being a killjoy?
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

There’s A NEW Reason to Visit One Of Our Favorite EPCOT Bars

When it comes to bars, we keep going back to La Cava del Tequila at the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT. We’ve had some great drink experiences there, from an Agave Experience to some unique margaritas (like tomato) and a Not-So-Old-Fashioned. We’ve even had a special edition mezcal there — with grasshoppers! So we pay attention when something new gets added to the menu there!
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Kenny Chesney Teams With Tipsy Scoop For Booze-Infused Summer Ice Cream

Kenny Chesney‘s Blue Chair Bay Rum and the boozy ice cream experts at Tipsy Scoop are teaming up on four new rum-infused flavors. The 4-pack features Dirty Banana ice cream made with Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum Cream, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum and a chocolate fudge swirl; Mango Daiquiri Sorbet is created with with fresh mangoes, Blue Chair Bay Mango Rum Cream and White Rum; Piña Colada ice cream recreates the classic frozen cocktail with Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream and Coconut Rum; and Spiked Key Lime Pie ice cream is make with Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream, Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum and graham cracker crumble.
Food & DrinksOcean City Today

Homemade hot dog bacon bites with baked beans

(June 4, 2021) If bacon, baked beans and hot dogs whet your appetite, you are in luck. But before we approach the subject of hot dogs, let us take a closer look at baked beans. No matter how you look at it, baked beans made with canned beans are not...
Travelgoodmorningamerica.com

Planning on traveling this summer? Shop some of our favorite luggage

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. As more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is increasing around the country. Whether you're hitting the road or catching a flight this summer, you want to have the best bag by your side. "I am...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Baked Chicken With Cinnamon Recipe Might Be Your New Favorite Dinner Dish

Chicken with cinnamon may seem like a strange combination, but let us tell you ... if you haven't tried it, it's a must. This recipe is excellent with either chicken breasts or chicken thighs, and either way, it's packed full of flavor. Another plus about this recipe is that it doesn't require a whole lot of work or time. Another added bonus? It only requires a few ingredients, and it won't be costly.
DrinksL.A. Weekly

Bye Bye Booze: Our Favorite Alcohol-Free Sips Of Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and we have never been more ready to enjoy a season. Because last year was a wash, we are doubling down on making up for all the lost memories of 2020 by making summer ‘21 unforgettable. From COVID-safe barbecues to lazing away at the beach, we can’t wait to spend the next few months lapping up the sunshine with those we love most.
Food & Drinksdishingpc.com

Your New Favorite Bloody Mary may be Green!

11 ounces cucumber juice (half of the cucumbers juiced are peeled) Tajín Clásico Seasoning, salt and a lime, for rim. Garnishes – mustard pickles, heirloom cherry tomato, pepperoncini, lemon wheel. Instructions. Process the tomatillos and cucumbers separately in a juicer. Mix together the tomatillo juice, cucumber juice, horseradish, black pepper,...
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

What is chili crisp? This spicy condiment belongs on everything — even dessert

Anyone who has had Chinese chili crisp or chili oil will almost undoubtedly become a fan. This condiment has a cult-like following — and for good reason: It’s a flavor bomb, incredibly nuanced, usually spicy, full of umami and goes with almost anything (yes, even dessert!). Plus, it’s a spicy condiment that typically isn’t vinegar-based, so if you have an aversion to vinegar, you’ll love it even more.
Restaurantshoustoniamag.com

Our Favorite Date-Night Desserts

Have you tried—and failed—to make some wild flavor of homemade ice cream for your partner? (It was still liquid, wasn’t it?) Make up for it by ordering Xochi pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s housemade corn custard ice cream—shaped into baby ears of corn and laid atop corn cookie crumbles with a dollop of whiskey-infused ice cream and blue cornmeal cream. It’s okay. You’ll get that recipe down one day. —Timothy Malcolm.
Food & Drinksallongeorgia.com

Just in Time for Summer, Pop-Tarts Launches New Fruit Flavors Inspired by Some of America’s Favorite Treats

Calling all dessert for breakfast lovers: Pop-Tarts® has just the right slice of flavor for you! Fresh out the bakery oven and in time for summer, the toaster pastry brand is releasing three new flavors inspired by some of America’s favorite desserts: Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie. Each flavor features a soft-baked dough, sweet fruit-flavored filling and delicious frosting.
RestaurantsWhittier Daily News

In-N-Out Burger creates a pool float shaped like a french fry boat

In-N-Out Burger has an interesting way to beat June gloom. The fast food chain is marking the arrival of summer weather with a new piece of merchandise, a fry boat pool float. The 6-foot-3, red-and-white inflatable device resembles the paper product In-N-Out uses to serve its french fries. It’s red and white and even has a Bible verse on the bottom, Proverbs 24:16, according to a product shot on In-N-Out’s website.