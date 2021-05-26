Weed-Infused Mochi Gummies Might Be Our New Favorite Summer Edible
Sundae School's edibles come in flavors like lychee dragon fruit, brown sugar boba milk tea, and sour yuzu. Sundae School is a cannabis business, a fashion label worn by the likes of John Legend and Barbara Palvin, and also—according to their Instagram page—a “higher education institution” (yes, pun intended). In fact, education is at the heart of co-founder Dae Lim’s mission. “Education is step one towards combating misinformation and ignorance to change perspectives,” he says. “One manifestation of that mission would be to introduce this beautiful, incredible plant—daughter of nature—to [my] home country [South Korea], where it would be very needed.”www.thrillist.com