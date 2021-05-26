Cancel
Clemson, SC

Clemson softball loses first ever signee

By Alex Dodd
Clemson softball lost its first signee in program history on Wednesday to the transfer portal.

Logan Caymol signed with the Tigers on Nov. 8, 2017 as the first student-athlete to take a chance on the budding program before its inaugural season.

The news of Caymol’s departure was first reported by Tara Henry of D1softball.com.

She earned the program’s first ever win in the circle on Feb. 7, 2020 in a win over St. John’s. Caymol also recorded the first no-hitter in program history as she blanked Western Carolina in the second game of a double header for the team’s first win at home in Clemson on Feb. 12.

Caymol finished the 2020 campaign with a 7-2 record, a team-best winning percentage of .778, and a 3.50 ERA in 58.0 innings of work.

Caymol did not appear for the Tigers in a single game in the 2021 season.

