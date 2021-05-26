Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Ex Brad Pitt With Swoon-Worthy Remark
Jennifer Aniston had nothing but kind words for ex-husband Brad Pitt as she opened up about his cameo role on Friends ahead of the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion of the iconic sitcom. Pitt appeared in Season 8's "The One With the Rumor" back in 2001 in which he played an old classmate of Aniston's character Rachel, and to this day the actress considers him her favorite guest star, she revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood Tuesday.popculture.com