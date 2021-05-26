Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Everything We’re Buying from Nordstrom’s Massive Half-Yearly Sale

By Sarah M. Vazquez
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Memorial Day Weekend almost here, the sales are coming in hot, with tons of opportunities to score rock-bottom deals on favorites like mattresses and kitchen essentials. But if you’re in the market for some chic home upgrades, there’s another sale you should be keeping an eye on: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. Running through 6/6, Nordstrom’s event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on seriously stylish home essentials at upwards of 50 percent off — aka the lowest prices of the season! Keep reading to check out some of the best deals we’ll be shopping from Nordstrom’s epic Half-Yearly Sale, from stylish decor accessories to the chicest serveware around. And be sure to act fast, because these deals are definitely going to sell out fast.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Mattresses#Wine List#Home Accessories#Market#Home Decor#Pfoa#Scandi#Casper Mattress#Thule Crossover#Good Housekeeping#Purewow#Casper Dog Bed Nordstrom#End National Pet Month#Half Yearly Sale#Stylish Decor Accessories#Kitchen Essentials#Premium Crystal#Thick Cotton Yarn#Score Rock Bottom Deals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingPosted by
People

The Compact Shelf That More Than 20,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Is 63% Off Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you’re in dire need of a new shelf but you don’t have the time to spend hours putting anything together, Furinno has you covered. The brand’s versatile beech-colored Turn-N-Tube multipurpose shelf is now on sale at Amazon, and more than 20,000 reviewers can’t get enough of it.
ShoppingHarper's Bazaar

Amazon Has a Ton of (Seriously Great) Luggage On Sale Right Now

As a commerce editor, half of my time is spent combing through the depths of the Internet to find the coolest products, and the other half is spent writing about said cool products. (Yeah, my mom can't believe this is my job either.) On most occasions, my days include wading through the never-ending sea that is Amazon. The online retailer seems to have everything and anything, from super soft sweatpants for under $25 to unbelievably marked down Airpods. And with so many items in the mix, a couple of gems can slip through now and then.
Home & GardenPopSugar

19 Incredible Home Products You'll Never Believe We Found on Sale at Nordstrom

We love shopping at Nordstrom for many reasons; from its cute clothes to huge beauty department, the store truly has it all. One section we never pass up, though, is its amazing home selection. You might be surprised to learn the department store carries everything from mattresses to cookware. What makes this even better? It also has a huge sale section.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

It's A Good Day to Buy a New Handbag — Nordstrom's Massive Sale Is So Tempting!

Whether worn for a museum date, a city adventure, or a quick errand, handbags are the perfect finishing touch to a look. Perhaps you love woven baskets, textured satchels, or leather crossbody bags. No matter your preference, one thing's for sure: a great handbag will make you look intentional and put-together. Plus they'll add ease to your day by storing all your essentials.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Nordstrom’s Selling The Chicest Snakeskin Birkenstocks We’ve Ever Seen—& They’re Selling Fast

Finally, sandal season is here so our toes can breath again! That means we’re wearing Birkenstocks on repeat, but if you’re looking to jazz up your summer footwear collection, Nordstrom’s selling a new print and it’s the chicest pair we’ve ever seen. You can shop the brand’s most popular sandals in an elevated, metallic snakeskin print that looks like they should be way more expensive than they are. Hurry, though, sizes are selling fast!
Shoppingcntraveler.com

The Best Memorial Day Sales for Travelers You Can Start Shopping Now

There's a good chance you'll be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend somewhere other than your backyard this year, so it's understandable if holiday weekend shopping isn't top of mind. Good news, though: Perhaps in anticipation of shoppers not being so glued to their computer this time around, retailers have extended sales well beyond the three-day weekend. Below, we've curated a list of early Memorial Day sales that are already live or are scheduled to start this week, so you can get to shopping before you set your OOO. You'll find sales on comfortable clothing and shoes, luggage, beauty products, travel accessories, and more from some of our favorite brands—REI, Eberjey, and Calpak among them.
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

The 21 Products We're Buying From Dermstore's Summer Sale

Summer is here. Meaning it's time to swap out your favorite beauty products for ones that are a bit lighter, offer more sun protection, and are packed with ingredients and benefits required to take you through the next couple of warm-weather months. So if you need one new product, or two (or three), you're in luck: Dermstore's annual Summer Sale is going on now, which means all our favorite must-have beauty products are up to 20 percent off. The sale officially kicked off on May 24th and is running until June 1. Simply just use the promo code "SALEAWAY" at checkout to get massive savings.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Move Over, Waterbeds: Here’s Why Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with Water Pillows

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Waterbeds are back in a big way (well, kind of). You’ve heard about the iconic waterbed that literally made waves several decades ago, but now the waterbed has morphed into something a bit less splashy yet still beneficial for those who suffer from stiffness while sleeping. Water pillows are now a thing and people online are raving about the benefits of resting on water.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Made.com’s most popular promo is back for a limited time only – here’s what we’re buying

Following a year spent mostly indoors, much of our attention has shifted toward our immediate surroundings as we look for ways to improve our living spaces.With the arrival of spring and the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, we think this calls for a refresh of your interiors, which have no doubt become an all-too-familiar sight.Whether it’s splashing out on a new sofa or thinking practically and buying an ergonomic office chair for working from home, choosing a new piece of furniture is an investment. Here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for a good deal on pricier items – from an...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Best Luggage Deals Found on Amazon: Save on Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

The weather is finally getting warmer and when things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon has tons of deep discounts for Spring into Summer to help you out. Expect markdowns on everything from Outdoor Living, Grilling and Outdoor Cooking, Summer Fashion and more at the Amazon Sale!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

86 Discounted Fashion Finds to Shop at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale This Week

Good news, shoppers: the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has started, and thousands of items are discounted. The retailer is teaming up with some of its best brands to bring you exceptional deals. From summer dresses to cute sandals, there are so many awesome discounts for you to choose from. So you don't have to sift through the sea of deals, we curated a guide to the best sale items you should know about. Check them out, and score some for yourself before they go out of stock.
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

7 Kiehl's Products On Sale at Nordstrom That Make Excellent Father's Day Gifts

A treasure trove of deals is available at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, including markdowns on select skin- and body care products from Kiehl’s, one of our holy-grail beauty brands. In addition to beloved customer favorites like their Ultra Facial Cleanser, you can shop Kiehl’s products that are optimized for Dad (or any other father figure!), including the hydrating and revitalizing Facial and Body Fuel men’s collections.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Macy's massive Memorial Day sale has arrived—and the discounts are huge

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. So many sales, so little time! Memorial Day weekend is finally upon us, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by all of the places you can currently get a great deal on your next handbag, mattress or furniture piece, we're going to let you in on a little secret: There's one savings event in particular that has you covered where all of those categories (and more!) are concerned—and the discounts are as steep as they come. Yes, we're talking about the Macy's Memorial Day sale, and it's happening right now.
Shoppingcoveteur.com

Everything We’re Buying (on Sale) This Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend annually signals the beginning of summer, it's typically (and fittingly) tinged with palpable excitement and anticipation. This particular year feels extra special, as it rides the wave of the possible lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This shift carries with it the possibility for a trip to the coast, restaurant reservations at our favorite (full-capacity) restaurants, and rooftop cocktails with friends. In case you're in need of a new addition to your wardrobe or beauty closet, we've rounded up our favorite items to shop if you have some free time this holiday weekend, from warm-weather-ready tanks to daily SPF. As if you needed more motivation to shop, did we mention everything is on sale?