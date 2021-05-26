Cancel
Mutazione Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUTAZIONE is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story. Explore the community as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to the strange and secretive community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno. Make new friends; plant musical gardens; attend BBQs, band nights and boat trips; and embark on a final spiritual journey to save everyone from the strange darkness at the heart of it all.

