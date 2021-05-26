Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Decorate your room with this sale featuring the Nanoleaf Shapes for as low as $60

By John Levite
imore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a content creator? Live streamer? YouTube video maker? TikTok super star? Instagram influencer? And you don't have a set of Nanoleaf Shapes on your wall changing colors with every donation, follow, or new subscriber? Crazy. Time to change that. Best Buy is having a huge sale on Nanoleaf Shapes right now. All of the Shapes are discounted by $10 to $20 with the Nanoleaf Shapes 3-panel triangles at the lowest price of $59.99. Each of these packages can be combined with the others, too, so mix and match!

www.imore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Amazon Alexa#Triangles#Amazon Music#The Nanoleaf Shapes#Colors#Sale#Patterns#Presets#Highlight Motion#Tiktok Super Star#Instagram Influencer#Youtube Video Maker#Creator#Crazy#Live Streamer#Video#Voice Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Make Your Dream Outdoor Room a Reality

As the pandemic continues, outdoor spaces have become true extensions of the home. From a calm place to escape to an area to work and focus, outdoor rooms are being designed and utilized more frequently than ever before. “Homeowners have shifted their focus from having spaces to entertain to making...
Interior Designcoveteur.com

Why This Jewelry Showroom Is Inspiring Our Living-Room Decor

Comprehensive home tours are wonderful and inspiring, but most of us decorate step-by-step, focusing on (and perfecting) specific areas at a time. In Anatomy of a Nook—Coveteur's newest home series—we're dissecting specific areas of a home and asking our stylish friends to break down the process behind their favorite nook, cranny, or corner of their homes.
Interior DesignPosted by
The Independent

8 best maximalist decor pieces for every room in the house

From muted Scandi hues to clean lines, minimalism has become the byword for chic interior design, but it seems as though change is finally afoot.After years of stark white walls, the design pendulum is swinging back around as people look to bring fun to the forefront of their living spaces with designs focusing on colour, pattern and texture.Call it a reaction to lockdown and the need to create a sanctuary that’s free from rules, or merely a desire for bold self-expression, but maximalism is making a comeback in homes across the world. But, what exactly is maximalism, and how can...
Shoppingpurewow.com

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Furniture and Decor Sales

Memorial Day Weekend sales are some of the best discounts of the year. If you’re looking to switch up the décor on your back porch or add some new cushions to your outdoor seating, now is the time to shop. From cozy sectionals to colorful rugs, these five sales have you covered for all of your outdoor needs.
Interior Designsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Feature Friday: Adventures in Decorating

Today’s Feature Friday is a repeat from 2013, but Becca has since moved from SC to VA, so I’m also going to add her current home tour here first. You can see the original tour below as well in SC. Becca has a neutral farmhouse style and does it well.
Interior DesignMercury News

Home decor: 12 expert ways to brighten your home

Most savvy buyers of real estate know the popular mantra “Location, location, location.” However, fewer know that on the other side of the table savvy sellers have an equally important mantra: “Lighten, lighten, lighten.”. “We’ve long known that if you want to appeal to the greatest number of buyers, use...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Rattan Kids Room Decor Ideas

If you are giving a makeover or decorating a kids from the beginning, think of including some rattan details. You can include it in hints such as toys or baskets, or go for a bed with a rattan frame. There are many kids room decor ideas with rattan. Put an...
Shoppingmanofmany.com

Amazon Finds May 2021 – Improve Your Room

Due to recent events, you’ve probably realised how important it is to fill your room with the latest in tech, lifestyle, and entertainment. Whether you’re working or playing, there have never been more potential products at your disposal. But which are the most essential? Today, we find out. Presenting this month’s Amazon Finds, which consists of everything you need to make your room a self-reliant sanctuary.
San Francisco, CA7x7.com

Our 5 Favorite Rooms at San Francisco Decorator Showcase 2021

The 44th Annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase will remain in the virtual realm this year, and a digital tour of the chosen Russian Hill penthouse, transformed by 10 designers, is well worth the click. Opening Saturday, May 22nd, the show features 11 reimagined spaces in the penthouse of 1080 Chestnut...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

How To Decorate The House Of Your Dreams

Decorating and designing a home is a lengthy process. You need to include design elements and practicality, all whilst being mindful of your spending. There are so many routes that you can take when it comes to decorating your dream home that it can often be confusing trying to decide which one to take.
Food52

14 Memorial Day Sales for Every Room in the House

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and with it, one of the biggest shopping holidays with major sales on... just about everything. Some of the best deals we’re seeing are on furniture, home decor, and sleep, aka everything you’ve been wanting for every room in your house. In...
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Room Essentials Desks & Console Tables, as Low as $20.90 at Target

Shop online at Target where select Room Essentials Furniture is on sale for 45% off the regular price. Outside of in-store clearance, we rarely see discounts on this brand of furniture. To get the lowest possible price, sign up for a RedCard. This will get you an extra 5% off...
ShoppingPosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Living Room Decor Pieces To Buy On Amazon

Living rooms are the most integral part of our homes. From hosting guests to serving as cozy spots for us to read, watch movies, nap, and eat – they’re in constant need of a little sprucing up every now and then. It’s never too late to introduce a chic decor...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Attractive Wall Decorations For Your Living Room Interior

In a comfortable and beautiful house, decoration is an important part for you to create. With the right decoration, you can create an attractive and stunning home interior appearance. Besides that, you can also give your character in the decorations you create. This will make the interior appearance of your home more beautiful and stunning. You can also create a comfortable interior appearance because the decorations you create are according to your wishes.
Interior Designthriftydecorchick.com

Make your rooms feel bigger with this easy trick!

This quick "hack" opens up your spaces and makes them feel so much bigger! I realized years ago that there were plenty of doors in our house that we never closed. I started to ask myself, can I just...remove them? Am I even allowed to do that?. The answer is...
Relationship Advicemarthastewart.com

Five Expert-Approved Tips for Tastefully Decorate Your Wedding with Glitter or Sparkles

Weddings are meant to be magical, and whether a couple chooses to use twinkle lights, lots and lots of candles, or romantic music, creating that magical atmosphere is easily achievable. But what if romance isn't the only vibe you're going for on your big day? For most couples, a wedding is the biggest party they'll ever throw, so planning a fun, memorable celebration is also important. When something sparkles, you're pretty much guaranteeing a good time.