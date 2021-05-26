Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Presenting 2802 Brookshire Drive

Southlake Style
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis generously sized home is over half an acre with a grove of mature green trees providing plenty of shade and play room behind the sparkling pool. The Cambridge Place subdivision in Southlake is perfect for walking or riding a bike to not only Old Union Elementary but also to Eubanks Intermediate, Dawson Middle, Central Market and Southlake Town Square. The interior is retrofitted with four bedrooms, tall ceilings, framed windows, a pub and a media and game room. Plus, new water heaters and an EcoWater softening system make this property stand out on the market.

www.southlakestyle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Real Estate
Southlake, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Town Square#Square Inc#Square Feet#Green Room#The Cambridge Place#Old Union Elementary#Central Market#Brookshire Drive#Home#Bike#Tall Ceilings#Framed Windows#Game Room#Mature Green Trees#Walking#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Southlake, TXDallas News

Find your dream home in Northeast Tarrant County

The Southlake area is one of North Texas’ most popular places to live, with homes selling in a matter of days, according to public sales records. The Allie Beth Allman & Associates office near Southlake Town Square is seeing tremendous growth in the sales of homes. In the first quarter of the year, the office, which serves Southlake, Colleyville, Westlake and Keller, saw a 107% increase in sales over the same period a year ago. The value of those homes sold also rose by 104%, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Southlake, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Southlake company completes renovations to office building

Southlake-based United Development Company of Southlake has completed completed renovations on its Park Forest office building located at 3530 Forest Lane in Dallas. Renovations began summer 2018 with relocating several office tenants from two one-story buildings into the existing three-story building. The three-story class B Park Forest office building is 66,299 total square feet and offers offices for lease from 50 to 6,900 square feet.
Tarrant County, TXfwtx.com

Presbyterian Night Shelter Celebrates Recent Renovations and Expansion

Following a year-long fundraising campaign and 18 months of much-needed renovations, the largest provider of homeless services in Tarrant County is hosting a celebration for the renovation of one facility and opening of another. Presbyterian Night Shelter, which has focused its efforts on eliminating homelessness across Fort Worth and Tarrant...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

City of Southlake Celebrates Public Works Week 2021

It’s Public Works Week! The American Public Works Association has announced Stronger Together as this year’s theme. The theme is based on the joint efforts of how citizens and public works professionals can work together and impact their community while accomplishing goals. The City of Southlake Public Works Department is...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

What to expect in Dallas-Fort Worth stores, restaurants with new COVID mask rules

The masks are coming off, but not all at once. Many restaurants, retailers and other businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth region are already loosening their COVID mask requirements, a day after the CDC released new guidelines showing that it’s no longer essential for those who have been vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors while in public.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Celebrating Building Safety!

Join the Planning and Development Service Department in celebrating Building Safety during the month of May! This month-long campaign recognizes all aspects of building safety and reinforces the need for adoption and implementation of modern, regularly-updated building codes. These codes help individuals, families and businesses by creating safe, sustainable structures constructed in a manner that minimizes risk of injury and property damage.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Indian restaurant Mughlai now open in west Frisco

Mughlai Express opened in April at 5355 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 600, Frisco. The owner said this restaurant will be smaller than the Dallas location but will feature some of the same bestselling items. The Dallas location's menu includes murgh tikka masala, kebabs, paneer and seafood dishes, among other items. The restaurant is open for dine-in and carryout services. The restaurant also has another location in Southlake. 214-407-8211. www.mughlaidfw.com.
Texas StateSouthlake Style

Coolgreens Southlake Lands On Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat In Texas 2021

On Wednesday, May 12, Yelp released its Top 100 Places To Eat In Texas 2021 list, and one Southlake quick-casual favorite landed a spot. Coolgreens Southlake, owned by franchisees Luis and Shanna Argote, came in No. 57. The Southlake restaurant, which opened in 2019, lets locals build their own quality salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches and much more.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

N. White Chapel Construction Defined

The Southlake Mobility Team wants you to stay in-the-know with road construction on N. White Chapel Boulevard. As construction moves forward, it’s important to be familiar with the terminology used to describe the process. Below is a list of common terms utilized to describe road construction on N. White Chapel.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington & Northeast Tarrant County

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities. The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance. Arlington. Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right...