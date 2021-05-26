Presenting 2802 Brookshire Drive
This generously sized home is over half an acre with a grove of mature green trees providing plenty of shade and play room behind the sparkling pool. The Cambridge Place subdivision in Southlake is perfect for walking or riding a bike to not only Old Union Elementary but also to Eubanks Intermediate, Dawson Middle, Central Market and Southlake Town Square. The interior is retrofitted with four bedrooms, tall ceilings, framed windows, a pub and a media and game room. Plus, new water heaters and an EcoWater softening system make this property stand out on the market.www.southlakestyle.com