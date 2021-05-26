Presenting 2802 Brookshire Drive

The Southlake area is one of North Texas’ most popular places to live, with homes selling in a matter of days, according to public sales records. The Allie Beth Allman & Associates office near Southlake Town Square is seeing tremendous growth in the sales of homes. In the first quarter of the year, the office, which serves Southlake, Colleyville, Westlake and Keller, saw a 107% increase in sales over the same period a year ago. The value of those homes sold also rose by 104%, according to the Multiple Listing Service.