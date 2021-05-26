Cancel
A Pueo and his Keeper

By Cynthia Wessendorf
hawaiibusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiian short-eared owl was rescued on Kaua‘i in 2016, blinded in one eye and too young to know how to hunt on his own. His doting animal keepers now care for him, though he likes Nishikawa best. “If the zoo didn’t exist, he may have been euthanized,” says Bird...

Hawaii StateOnlyInYourState

Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the walls, all these and more can be found at Bamboo Restaurant and Gallery on the Island of Hawaii.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Statecoolcleveland.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Hosts Celebration of Hawaii

Sun 5/23 @ noon-1pm Come on out to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to get a taste of America’s 50th state, at Aloha Hawaii, taking place at the amphitheater at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The stage will be decorated in tropical style as dancers from Manivic’s Hawaiian Dance Company perform traditionalhulas...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Itadakimasu!

At the heart of TsuruTonTan is an unfaltering determination to provide authentic, fresh and affordable Japanese dishes — each and every day. Since its 2018 start, the Royal Hawaiian Center eatery has made it a mission to introduce Japan’s tastiest delicacies to people from far and wide, and with locations in New York, Boston and, of course, Honolulu, you could say that TsuruTonTan is living the dream.
Honolulu, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu Summer Fun Program Still Has Spots For Kids, Workers

The City and County of Honolulu's Summer Fun program is a few weeks away -- and there’s still room for kids and workers. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation will once again be free for kids ages six to 13. The program will be offered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, June 7 through Tuesday, July 27.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Kokua Line: Interisland travelers can get vaccine exemption

Question: We have tickets to see my parents on Maui for the first time in over a year. We live in Honolulu and were vaccinated here. I’ve heard about the vaccine exemption, but how do we actually get it? We are flying at the end of May. It will be our first time on a plane since the pandemic, so I am not familiar with any of this.