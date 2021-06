Nobody would blame Chase Edmonds if he were satisfied with his story because there is no doubt he has beaten the odds. Guys his size don’t make it in big-time football. That’s what the major college recruiters told him as they made their way to the exits after stopping through CD East back in the day. And, sure, he blossomed into a star at the school — Fordham — that did take a chance, but who do they really play? And, even if his production there could translate to the NFL, could his build take the beating?