The Real Reason Megadeth Fired David Ellefson

By Amy Beeman
grunge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced on Facebook on May 24 that the band is "parting ways" with longtime bassist David Ellefson. Ellefson and Mustaine are the only two original band members still in Megadeth, which formed in 1983, per Megadeth's website. In the announcement, Mustaine wrote, "We are informing our...

www.grunge.com
