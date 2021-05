There’s something so joyful and nostalgic about coming across a toy you once obsessed over and have since mostly forgetten about. Recently, we’ve been thinking about Xtractaurs, which seem super retro now but only 12 years ago were fresh on the scene. A combo of online gaming and physical dinosaur sets, this STEM toy was leagues above the rest of its contemporaries in terms of comprehensiveness and learning potential. Here’s an ad that Mattel ran at that time, which makes me feel incredibly old. Check out more on the Wiki page here, and there’s also pretty great documentation on the Xtractaurs on PGP: